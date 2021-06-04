EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the May jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy delivered 559,000 added jobs in May. In ordinary times, that would amount to a blockbuster burst of hiring for one month, and the response would be an outpouring of cheers. These are not ordinary times. In the wake of a violent recession that paralyzed the economy and triggered tens of millions of layoffs, the nation still remains 7.6 million jobs short of the number it had in February 2020, just before viral pandemic erupted. So the government’s May jobs report Friday registered as a mild disappointment, coming after an even weaker month in April.