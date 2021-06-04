Experts look into possible cyberattack at Florida hospitals

Experts are investigating after the computer systems of two central Florida hospitals showed signs of unusual activity. News outlets report that the Villages Regional Hospital and the UF Health Leesburg Hospital shut down multiple systems to protect patient information during the event Monday night. The hospitals switched to pen and paper to document patient visits. Spokesman Frank Faust said the University of Florida’s Health Central Florida system does not believe any patient or personnel records were compromised. Faust said the health care system has learned that “the activity was related to a cybersecurity event.” He said information technology teams from the University of Florida were investigating.