Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of stars of the popular Nickelodeon children’s show “Drake & Josh” faces criminal charges regarding a girl he had met online and attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15. Thirty-four-year-old Jared “Drake” Bell pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony attempted endangering children and misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Defense attorney Ian Friedman says “all facts will be revealed in a courtroom” and declined to comment further. Cuyahoga County prosecutor spokesperson Tyler Sinclair says Bell created a “risk of harm to the victim” at the concert and that he had previously sent her “inappropriate” messages on social media.