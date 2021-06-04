Enjoy the outdoors with the DNR’s ‘Free Fun Weekend’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The time to enjoy all the state parks and trails for free is here.

It's part of the DNR's Free Fun Weekend.

No admission stickers into parks or fishing licenses will be needed for this weekend.

However, there will still be a fee for those who want to go camping.

With 49 state parks and over 15,000 lakes, officials say the possibilities for fun this weekend are endless.

"Every property that we have out there offers something different and something unique. That's why they're preserved the way they are so you might find something new that you fall in love with and keep exploring," said Chris Pedretti, Property Services Section Chief, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say that they expect this to be another great year after getting record-setting numbers in 2020.