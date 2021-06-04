Brewers’ Freddy Peralta has no-hitter through 6 on birthday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta is celebrating his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start the game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He has struck out nine and walked two on 91 pitches. The Brewers lead 4-0. Arizona has come close to a hit on a few occasions. After Rojas drew his leadoff walk in the first, Carson Kelly hit a long drive to center that Jackie Bradley Jr. caught at the warning track. Bradley also made a diving catch in the second to retire Pavin Smith, who has a 14-game hitting streak.