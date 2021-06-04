Biden widens list of Chinese firms off-limits for investment

China has vehemently objected to President Joe Biden’s expansion of a list of Chinese companies whose shares are off-limits to U.S. investors. The executive order issued late Thursday nearly doubled the number of companies subject to the ban. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing would take unspecified “necessary measures” to protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies. The new executive order expanded the list first announced by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to 59 companies from 31. It targets investments in shares of Chinese defense and surveillance technology firms that the U.S. says take part in surveillance of religious and ethnic minorities, repression or “serious human rights abuses.”