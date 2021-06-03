Yelich leads Brewers’ power surge in 7-4 win over Arizona

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning that helped Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4. Jackie Bradley Jr., Luis Urías and Avisaíl García also homered for the Brewers. Urías’ homer was his second in as many games and came on his 24th birthday. Carson Kelly hit a two-run homer for Arizona. The Brewers have hit nine homers in their last two games. Yelich’s homer was his fourth extra-base hit of the season.