Warmth continues to build

Warm weather has arrived and it will turn rather hot for the weekend. Some rain chances are in the forecast but the rain will not cool us off too much.

Today: Variable clouds and warm. A light shower or two possible early, then a 40% chance of widely scattered storms later in the afternoon.

High: 83 Wind: SW to West 10-15

Tonight: Isolated storms early, then partly cloudy.

Low: 60 Wind: SW~5

Friday: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny and quite warm.

High: 87 Wind: SW~10

Today is one of the days when there could be a bit of rain at your house. A few spotty showers could move through some spots in Central Wisconsin this morning, otherwise, the main chance of isolated showers or storms will be during the afternoon. Any scattered storms will start moving into the Northwoods around early afternoon (1 to 3 pm), then farther south into central Wisconsin later in the afternoon and through early evening. Even though there will be some thunder, the threat of severe weather today is quite low. High temps should top out in the low to mid 80s with a wind going from southwest to west around 10 to 15 mph.

Any scattered storms will end early in the evening tonight, then the clouds will clear out and we should see a good amount of sun from Friday through Sunday. Through this period then temperatures will be the warmest of the year so far. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday and then around 90 on Saturday and Sunday. Conditions will turn a bit more humid for Saturday and Sunday as well. The one nice thing is that there will be a bit more of a breeze over the weekend, so that will help to make it feel less hot.

Early next week, the weather will not be quite as hot but it will remain uncomfortable because the humidity will be higher. Highs from Monday through Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Each day there will be at least a small chance of showers and storms, but right now the severe weather risk looks low. Temperatures might not cool down too much until late next week.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 2nd, Tree Pollen 28 (moderate), Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have an fine Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1959 - Thunderstorms in northwestern Kansas produced up to eighteen inches of hail near Salden during the early evening. Crops were completely destroyed, and total damage from the storm was about half a million dollars. Hail fell for a record eighty-five minutes. The temperature dropped from near 80 degrees prior to the storm to 38 degrees at the height of the storm. (David Ludlum)