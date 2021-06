At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Shawano, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Shawano, Belle Plaine, Bonduel, Red River, Cecil, Green Valley,

Advance, Landstad, Zachow and Shawano Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.