Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians

Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to reports from the tech site The Verge, the New York Times and the Washington Post. The company’s reasoning for the policy was that what political leaders say is newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which was “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6 and remains in Facebook limbo, unable to post.