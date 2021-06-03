Otter pups to be visible to the public at Vilas Zoo starting Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo's three otter pups have passed their swimming tests and will be out and about in their habitat in the mornings starting June 3.

According to a news release from zoo spokesperson Kristin Moala, Lily, Montello and Fisher will be in their habitat starting at 9:30 every day until about noon so they can start getting used to their home.

“The otter babies have hit all their growth milestones right on track,” zoo manager Johanna Soto said in the release. “We had to make sure they are strong enough in the water to navigate both of the waterfalls in their outdoor space and they have proven that they are very skilled swimmers.”

The three pups still have to meet their dad, Dragonroll, as they acclimate to their habitat.