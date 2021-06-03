Netanyahu foes push for quick vote to end his 12-year rule

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents are pushing for a quick parliament vote to formally end his lengthy rule. They hoped on Thursday to head off any last-minute attempts by the premier to derail their newly announced coalition government. The latest maneuvering began just hours after opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, declared they had reached a deal for a governing coalition of eight parties from across the political spectrum. They all share the goal of toppling Netanyahu after a record-setting 12 years in power.