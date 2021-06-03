Mexico’s top security official: Violence unrelated to races

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s secretary of the interior says attacks that have killed about three dozen candidates or contenders for nominations and threats to others are largely unrelated to Sunday’s elections. Olga Sanchez Cordero is Mexico’s top domestic security official. On Thursday she called the violence “isolated incidents” and said they might affect less than 10 of Mexico’s over 2,500 municipalities. She says most of the incidents were related to disputes over land, benefit programs or other community issues. Others may have to do with pressure groups of farmers or workers, or criminal organizations. Sanchez Cordero says that “the vast majority have no relation to the elections.”