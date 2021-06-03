Malaysia detains French conspiracist wanted for kidnapping

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have detained a French conspiracy theorist who is wanted back home on charges of organizing the kidnapping of a girl. Remy Daillet-Wiedemann was detained Saturday in the northern resort island of Langkawi, along with his pregnant wife and three children aged 18, 9 and 2. French police reportedly issued an international arrest warrant in April for Daillet on suspicion of helping organize the kidnapping of an 8-year-old girl in eastern France. Police say the family was detained for overstaying their visas and will be deported. Daillet was a former regional leader of France’s centrist Democratic Movement party but was expelled in 2010. He reportedly runs a website calling for the overthrow of the French government and supports extreme conspiracy theories.