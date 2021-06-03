Judge: UK broke law by housing refugees in run-down barracks

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court has ruled that the government broke the law when it housed asylum-seekers in overcrowded, run-down conditions in a disused army barracks. Hundreds of migrants who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been sent to Napier Barracks in southeast England since September, despite a warning from public health authorities that it was unsuitable. Almost 200 tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak earlier this year, and in January there were disturbances and a fire at the facility. Judge Thomas Linden ruled that the barracks did not ensure “a standard of living which was adequate for the health of the claimants.” Britain’s Home Office said it would “carefully consider the ruling and our next steps.”