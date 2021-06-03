Importance of staying hydrated this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- "So how much water do you think you should be drinking in a day?"

A simple question...without a simple answer.

"I would guess I hit between half a gallon to a gallon a day."

"Oh, I would think at least 8 bottles of water."

"TEN!"

In terms of specifics, there's no set amount.

Everyone's water needs are different, and the CDC recommends that while working in the heat, you should start drinking before you feel thirsty to avoid dehydration.

"You may start to get muscle cramps, your first starting off is being diaphoretic. As you progress worse, you can start to hallucinate and have other signs of heat stroke," said Andrew Lohman, Battalion Chief at the South Area Fire District.

It's not just for your sake.

First responders are asking for your help keeping an eye on loved ones.

"Pack plenty of water, stay cool, find some shade. Just keep in mind, especially with the elderly, and younger children might not show signs of heat exhaustion like a normal adult," said Lohman.

If you're trying to stay cool indoors - make sure you don't blow your breaker.

"We encourage the public to make sure you have extra fans in your house. Make sure you don't overload your circuits if you're running your air conditioner so you don't have a power surge," said Lohman.