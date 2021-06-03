Hot weekend still in store

If you are venturing out Thursday evening into late Thursday night, it would be a good idea to take an umbrella. Some scattered showers are expected, possibly a t-storm, as a weak disturbance pushes southeast across the area. Rain amounts will generally just be a trace to 0.20” but that could be just enough to hamper some of your plans. Temperatures should drop back to the upper 50s Thursday night with southwest winds around 5 mph.

Friday may start with some clouds but then gradually turn mostly sunny as high pressure aloft works into the region. Very warm air will push in with highs in the upper 80s generally. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-17 mph, adding a bit of cooling relief.

The weekend should be a cooker with plenty of sunshine and highs soaring at least to the lower 90s. It wouldn’t surprise me if a record or two is broken, and some spots might even top out in the mid 90s in our viewing area. The lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s and it will be a bit muggier as dew points rise to the lower or mid 60s. There will be a nice breeze from the southwest around 10-20 mph over the weekend. So, if you don’t have air conditioning, be sure to get in the shade and let that breeze cool you off. Enjoy your time at the lake or pool. However, remember to use sunscreen as you can quickly burn this time of the year.

Very warm and sticky conditions will hang around much of next week. The air could get unstable enough at times to produce a chance of a shower or thunderstorm just about every day. There likely will be a lot more dry hours than wet ones, however. Highs should generally be in the upper to mid 80s from Monday through Thursday with lows in the upper 60s.

There are hints that somewhat cooler and more comfortable air could sneak in by June 11th or 12th. Stay tuned as we monitor that situation.

Pollen Report from Wednesday morning: Tree moderate - 25, Grass low - 3

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 3-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1921 - A cloudburst near Pikes Peak CO killed 120 people. Pueblo CO was flooded by a twenty-five foot crest of the Arkansas River, killing 70 persons. Fourteen inches of rain was reported at Boggs Flat, where a hard surface road through nearly level country was washed out to a depth of seven feet. (The Weather Channel)

1959 - Thunderstorms in northwestern Kansas produced up to eighteen inches of hail near Salden during the early evening. Crops were completely destroyed, and total damage from the storm was about half a million dollars. Hail fell for a record eighty-five minutes. The temperature dropped from near 80 degrees prior to the storm to 38 degrees at the height of the storm. (David Ludlum)