Hong Kong police tell foreign hosting firm to remove website

LONDON (AP) — A Hong Kong pro-democracy website was temporarily taken down after police warned the Israel-based hosting company that it breached a national security law. The incident highlights concerns about actions by authorities in the Chinese city to muzzle online dissent abroad. U.K.-based dissident Nathan Law tweeted that hosting company Wix.com received a request from the Hong Kong police department to disable the 2021 Hong Kong Charter website. He posted screenshots of the police notice telling the hosting company it would be prosecuted if it didn’t comply. Wix said the website was removed by mistake and has been reinstated.