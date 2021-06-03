Reports: Organizer of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say police have arrested a member of the committee that organizes an annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The reports say the arrest came on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown. Public broadcaster RTHK reported that Chow Hang Tung, the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, was arrested by police early Friday. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter.