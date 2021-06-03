Cell Signals and Weather Prediction

A team of engineers is exploring the possibility of using data found in 5G wireless signals to measure a key factor in the early detection of tornadoes. There are also studies that indicate 5G cell signals screw up weather detection. The signals from the 5G frequency bands potentially could leak into the band used by weather sensors on satellites that measure the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere and affect weather forecasting and predictions. Meteorologists rely on satellites for the data needed to forecast weather. I am generalizing (my opinion), but there are views on both sides of the aisle, like politics. Some say the level of interference is insignificant. Others disagree.

One lab wants to further test the technology to show that these same signals can help save lives by helping meteorologists forecast severe weather much sooner than current methods allow.

Meteorologists typically use weather stations or satellites to measure humidity. Both methods have their limitations. Weather stations are sparse and cover large areas, which can give less-precise readings. For a satellite, atmospheric conditions, such as clouds, and the satellite’s position can hinder its ability to measure humidity precisely.

The signals from which humidity data can be measured are known as reference signals. Cell towers emit them about every millisecond to help cellphones detect how strong or weak their connections are. These signals don’t travel in straight lines. Their paths are affected by refraction, or the bending of waves, which increases when there is water vapor in the air. The change in the signals caused by refraction can be measured and used to derive humidity. The effect is particularly visible in weather fronts in which dry air mixes with humid air.

