Big time conference matchups a plenty Thursday as the regular season winds down

With the regular season coming to a close just about every game matters for the teams that are sitting on top of their conferences.

Several big time matchups Thursday included a Marawood showdown between Rib Lake and Athens.

The Bluejays started out hot jumping out to an early lead, however the Redmen showed why they were the top team coming in. They rally to stay atop the conference with a 6-5 win.

In a battle of the top two teams in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, the second place D.C. Everest Evergreens toppled the SPASH Panthers 3-2 in game one of their double header. However the top team would roar in game two winning 6-5.

To the west of that matchup Marathon hosted the top ranked softball team in division 5, the Assumption Royals.

As expected with the best team in a division, the Royals flexed their muscles in a blowout win 13-0 in which they brought home 10 runs through the first three innings.

Check out the highlights from those games as well a a 3-0 D.C. Everest girls soccer win over Merrill in the video above.