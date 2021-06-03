Avoid asphalt in hot temperatures to avoid your dogs paw pads from burning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- When you're walking your dog this weekend, veterinarians say make sure you avoid hot asphalt on roads and driveways.

The temperature of pavement can skyrocket by an additional 40 to 60 degrees.



For dogs, it can only take minutes for their paw-pads to start burning.

To protect them from hot-pavement, take them to a dog park to keep their paws safe.

"Play at dog parks. You know things like that where we can stay more on grass. Again cement doesn't get quite as hot you know, if you have sidewalks, but even that I would say put your hand on it. When in doubt put your hand on it. If it's too hot for you don't take them on it," said

Veterinarians say, grass is one of the best surfaces to keep their pads protected.