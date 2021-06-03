Asian shares track tech, energy-led gains on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia after a day of modest gains on Wall Street, led by buying of energy and technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. In New York, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%. Shares in movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards and social media also rose. Oil prices rose while Treasury yields fell.