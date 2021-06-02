What’s next for northern Wisconsin copper and gold deposits?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The rights to some copper and gold deposits in central Wisconsin may switch hands.

Earlier this week, Canadian-based Aquila Resources said, it would sell the bend and reef deposits in Taylor and Marathon counties to a start-up company for just under $6 million.

The company says, the sale will allow it to focus on building a new mine near the Menominee River.

Aquila says, the deal should be finalized sometime in the next 45 days.