Wausau man missing and endangered

Updated
Last updated today at 9:45 pm
9:36 pm
nathan king

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW)-- A Wausau man is missing and endangered.

The Wausau Police Department says 59-year old Nathan King was last seen at 7:15 Wednesday evening.

He was wearing black sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt and was last in the area of Milwaukee Avenue in Wausau.

He walked away from an adult group home and was last seen headed toward Northwestern Avenue.

If you see him or know his whereabouts you're asked to call the Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-1200.

Ben Zitouni

