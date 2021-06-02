Warmer temperatures reminding parents to not leave kids in cars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It can be easy to lock the door and walk away and begin your day.

However, 24 times last year, parents forgot that their children were in their vehicles. Those children died of pediatric vehicular heatstroke.

So far this year one child has died after being left behind.

"You're going to be losing those electrolytes and then things are going to start going down hill from there. You're thinking cramping with those electrolyte imbalance and within a matter of minutes you're going to start feeling symptoms of that heat," said Lt. Quinn Ambrosius, Wausau Fire Department Station 2.

New technology can help. Many newer cars now have a rear seat reminder that, if enabled, can help make sure drivers check the back seats when they get out of the car.

Health officials warn even just five minutes in a car with the window cracked open can be dangerous.

"Those young kids have their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults so you especially want to make sure you're keeping them hydrated," said Amanda Tabin, Safe Kids & Injury Prevention Coordinator.

For those vehicles left in the sun it only takes 10 minutes for temperatures inside the vehicle to rise by about 20 degress.

In 20 minutes, 30 degrees.

"Think about the situation, think about the you know you might think it's only 10 minutes but it's just absolutely crazy how fast that temperature can rise. So again you might be preoccupied or something kind of turns your attention away. Just do not do it, just do not leave anything inside of a car this weekend it's just going to be too hot," said Ambrosius.