Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to shutter dozens of shelters housing about 4,000 migrant children is threatening to disrupt a national program offering care for minors who cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it didn’t intend to close any facilities but that it was “assessing” the Republican governor’s late Tuesday disaster declaration. The proclamation directs a state agency to deny new licenses for child care facilities sheltering migrant children or discontinue them within 90 days. The department funds 56 shelters in Texas, out of about 200 licensed shelters in the U.S.