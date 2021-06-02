Sudan general: Military to review navy base deal with Russia

CAIRO (AP) — A top Sudanese military official says the government will review an agreement with Russia to establish a navy base in the African country. The deal dates back to the government of Sudan’s now-deposed President Omar al-Bashir and has not been ratified by the Sudanese parliament. Sudan’s chief of staff told a television station late on Tuesday that negotiations are underway with Russian officials to amend the deal “to achieve Sudan’s interests.” The deal, which was first announced in December, allows Russia to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian and Sudanese officials have been in contact on the issue.