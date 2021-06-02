Russian opposition activist sent to jail amid crackdown

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has sent a prominent opposition activist to jail pending a criminal probe as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of the country’s September parliamentary election. A court in the southern city of Krasnodar ordered Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that has just shut itself, to stay in jail for two months pending an investigation. A court in Moscow is also set to consider investigators’ request to lock up a former Russian lawmaker who has aspired to run again for a parliament seat. Dmitry Gudkov was detained Tuesday on financial charges he and his supporters rejected as trumped up.