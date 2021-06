Paralympic champion swimmer wins prestigious Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — Paralympic champion swimmer Teresa Perales has won Spain’s annual Princess of Asturias award for sports. The judges said on announcing the prize Wednesday that the Spanish athlete had become “an example for millions of disabled people of how to overcome difficulties and an icon of international paralympics.” Perales, 45, lost the use of her legs due to neuropathy when she was 19 and switched from karate to swimming. She has won numerous medals at the Paralympic Games over the past two decades. She is also a motivational speaker and physiotherapist. The Asturias awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.