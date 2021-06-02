NFL pledges to halt ‘race-norming,’ review Black claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL is pledging to halt the use of “race-norming” in the $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims and to review past claims for any potential race bias. The practice had made it harder for Black players to show a deficit and qualify for an award. Wednesday’s announcement comes after a pair of Black players filed a civil rights lawsuit over the practice and a group of NFL families dropped 50,000 petitions at the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. Lead players lawyer Christopher Seeger says he’s sorry for any pain caused to Black players and their families. The awards for dementia average more than $500,000. A newly formed group of neurologists is studying the problem for the judge overseeing the settlement fund.