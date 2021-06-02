Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat Melanie Stansbury has won election to Congress for New Mexico to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Stanbury prevailed Tuesday in a four-way race after campaigning in support of major initiatives of the Biden administration. Her victory shores up the Democratic majority in Congress ahead of 2022 midterm elections. Stansbury defeated third-term Republican state Sen. Mark Moores to fill an Albuquerque-based seat that has been held by Democrats since 2009. Her victory preserves an all-female House delegation for the state. Libertarian nominee Chris Manning and independent Aubrey Dunn Jr. campaigned unsuccessfully for the vacant 1st Congressional District seat.