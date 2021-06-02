Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back to work after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday. Australia’s agriculture minister said JBS plants in that country resumed limited operations on Wednesday and more facilities were expected to resume production on Thursday. JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S.