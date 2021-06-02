Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli parliament is set to choose the country’s next president. Wednesday’s election will be conducted at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the 120 lawmakers will cast their votes anonymously. The race pits Isaac Herzog, a longtime politician and establishment candidate, against Miriam Peretz, an educator whose experience losing two sons in military service has made her an inspirational figure to many. The presidency is a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. The winner will succeed President Reuven Rivlin, who is set to leave office next month.