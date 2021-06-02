Isolated showers and storms in the forecast

More nice June weather is on the way for today then we will have a gradual warm-up. By the weekend you will want to find some fun ways to stay cool because it will be the warmest weather of the year so far.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers and t-storms possible in the afternoon.

High: 77 Wind:SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 56 Wind: SW~5

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with a 30% chance of widely scattered storms later in the afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: West 10-15

The sky will have a few more clouds in it for today as a weak trough of low pressure drifts over our area. This weather system could spark a few scattered showers or an isolated storm but you should find dry conditions outside for most of the day. High temps will reach the mid to upper 70s and it will not be too humid. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar with a weak cold front brushing by to our north. This front will be close enough to generate a 30 percent chance of widely scattered showers or storms during the afternoon. Conditions will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 80s but it will still not be too humid.

The real warmth will hit the area on Friday, continue through the weekend, and into early next week. There will be a good amount of sunshine from Friday through Saturday with high temps in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, and in the upper 80s to around 90 on Saturday and Sunday. You will notice the humidity increasing over the weekend as well.

Warm and muggy conditions will continue early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The main change in the weather for early next week is that there will be more clouds and a chance of showers and storms by Monday afternoon and continuing into Tuesday.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 1st, Tree Pollen 40 (moderate), Grass Pollen 3 (low)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1988 - Severe thunderstorms in Texas and Oklahoma produced hail more than three inches in diameter near Stilwater OK, and softball size hail in Jones County of north central Texas. Baseball size hail and 70 mph winds caused an estimated 100 million dollars damage around Abilene TX. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)