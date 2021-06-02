Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran’s capital

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A massive fire has broken out at the oil refinery serving Iran’s capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night. Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility. That’s according to a report on Iranian state television. Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometers away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into sky the from the site. It wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze or if it had injured anyone.