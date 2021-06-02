Fire-stricken container vessel sinking off Sri Lanka port

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Salvage experts are attempting to tow a fire-stricken container ship into the deep sea as the vessel started to sink off Sri Lanka’s main port. Water submerged the MV X-Press Pearl’s quarterdeck on Wednesday, a day after firefighters extinguished a blaze that had been burning for 12 days. The fire erupted on May 20 when the ship was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port. The navy believes the blaze was caused by chemicals being transported on the Singapore-flagged vessel. It was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.