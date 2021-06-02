Farmers’ share of average food dollar could increase

(WAOW) -- Wisconsinites' food consumption habits may be changing, and recent federal data might be starting to reflect that.

According to the USDA, farmers' share of the U.S. food dollar increased from 7.4 cents to 7.6 cents in 2019, breaking a 25 year low.

"The denominator part, or the biggest piece of that, was really that imports declined," said Mark Stephenson Director of Dairy Policy Analysis at UW Madison.

While it's too soon to tell now, experts believe that increase could widen because of the pandemic.

"We had restaurants and other institutional portions of sales just decline precipitously during much of 2020," Stephenson said.

More people spent time going to grocery stores and farmers markets in order to cook and consume their food at home.

"There was a whole ripple effect that happened through that supply chain, not as easy as saying well take the food ingredients out of food service and put it in retail," Stephenson.

Now that more people are vaccinated and able to go out, the restaurant industry is starting to bounce back.

But Stephenson said he doesn't think this will cause another dramatic shift.

"There were a lot of people who maybe hadn't cooked much at all prior to the pandemic time period, and a lot of folks found out, hey I kind of enjoy doing that," he said.

At the end of the day, the changes won't have a huge impact on farmers.

"It just means that the whole market share of the food dollar got bigger because we're paying people to cook food now."