Eye exams seek to improve outlook for rural Romanian kids

NUCSOARA (AP) — Sometimes a simple test can change a life. Dozens of Romanian children have had their eyes examined for the first time in a remote area of the southern Carpathian Mountains. The humanitarian organization Casa Buna, or Good House, arranged the eye tests. Routine eye exams are recommended from early infancy, but many children in the impoverished rural area had never been screened by an ophthalmologist. The ophthalmologist at the volunteer event said that out of 30 children tested, 20 needed glasses. The importance of testing children’s eyes is not limited to needing corrective lenses. Amblyopia, the condition known as “lazy eye,” is estimated to affect 1% to 5% of children worldwide, and missed cases can lead to long-term problems.