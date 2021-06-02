Deputies shoot 14-year-old girl who pointed gun at them

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida sheriff says his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate after a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found weapons and repeatedly fired at officers. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a pump action shotgun at them, and the boy surrendered with an AK-47. Chitwood says they ran away from a juvenile group home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a home nearby. Chitwood says deputies finally shot the girl multiple times and were providing medical aid when the boy surrendered. The girl was in stable condition late Tuesday.