Chauvin attorney files for probation for former officer convicted of murder

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WAOW) — Derek Chauvin's defense attorney is asking for downward dispositional departure or downward durational departure, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

According to News 9 WAOW's ABC News affiliate KSTP the documents propose probation and prison time equal to the time Chauvin has already served instead of the sentencing he is facing.

The sentencing he is facing could not be more than 30 years. KSTP also reports that prosecutors are asking the sentencing length to be that long.

Chauvin was convicted of second and third degree murder charges, as well as second-degree manslaughter back in April. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 25.