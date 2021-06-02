Candidate punched, interrupted by sex toy on drone at event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) — A New Mexico sheriff who is running for mayor of Albuquerque was punched at a campaign event by a man who police say first tried to disrupt the event by flying a drone with a sex toy attached to it around the candidate while he was stage. Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales’ campaign says the Democrat was unharmed and “will not be intimidated.” The Albuquerque Journal reports that a video of the event posted on Facebook shows Gonzales answering questions from the audience while standing on a stage at an events center when the drone bearing the sex toy started buzzing near the stage.