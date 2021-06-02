Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met for nearly an hour Wednesday with the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal, but they have agreed to reconnect Friday. The president is proposing $1.7 trillion for roads, bridges and other investments. The Republicans countered last week with $928 billion, and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said tapping unspent COVID-19 aid is “key” to reaching a deal. Biden has already sized up that offer as unworkable. The administration says the deadline for making progress toward a deal is June 7.