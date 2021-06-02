Athlete of the Week – D.C. Everest’s John Belton

Our athlete of the week this time around is undefeated on the tennis court and an entrepreneur off it.

John Belton of D.C. Everest has yet to taste defeat in conference play this season and has aspirations of making it to state this year.

However the senior isn't just about serving on the court.

Belton is the CEO of Silverlink Technologies, a business he created to help the elderly better understand and use technology.

On face value, tennis and his business may seem completely unrelated. However, he says he has learned valuable lessons from running his business that help him on the court.

"I think running my business has helped me mature as a person and overall," said Belton. "Tennis is honestly one of the most mentally tough sports because it's just you vs your opponent and whoever plays better wins. Anyone can win any given day in tennis."

"Tennis is just about a mental game," Belton continued. "I think having my business and learning to overcome that adversity has been a big part of it, so I think that has helped me a lot."

After a promising sophomore season Belton was forced to miss his junior year. Staying true to the mental strength and perseverance he's learned though, the experience has given him a new perspective and appreciation of the game in his swan song season.

"I think honestly it's to make the most out of every opportunity you have," said Belton. "Make sure you really take it and make it your own because you're only going to have one or two opportunities per match, per life. You've really got to take them and make them your own and do the most with what you're given. That's all the best that anyone of us can do."

Belton will try to make the most out of his final year playing tennis at D.C. Everest as he hopes for a trip to state.

After that he will attend the University of Southern California in the fall to further his education.