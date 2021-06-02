Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney, fell in China and were little changed in South Korea. A weakening in growth in Chinese manufacturing undermined buying sentiment. Market players are looking ahead to U.S. jobs data, which are also likely to show growth. They’re also keeping an eye on comments by Federal Reserve officials on inflation, a concern overhanging markets as economies regain momentum with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, especially in the United States. Oil prices, meanwhile, have surged to a two-year high.