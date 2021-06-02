Aquila selling interests in copper and gold deposits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Aquila Resources says it’s selling its interests in copper and gold deposits in northern Wisconsin to a start-up company for about $5.8 million. The Toronto-based Aquila plans to focus on building its Back Forty mine near the Menominee River. If approved, Aquila would receive nearly $2.5 million in cash and an ownership share of the new company worth about $3.3 million. Aquila spokesman Dave Carew says additional details about the buyer will become available once the parties reach a definitive agreement within the next 45 days. Environmental groups, Wisconsin tribes, and those living near the mineral deposits are concerned sulfide mining will impact water quality or quantity.