Airlines urge the G7 nations to help international travel

The airline industry is speeding up its campaign to allow more international travel. Airlines are looking for leaders of the wealthy G7 countries to take steps next week toward easing border restrictions and allowing more international travel. The airline industry’s main trade group, the International Air Transport Association, said Wednesday that governments should use screening measures, such as testing passengers for the virus, rather than imposing quarantines and other restrictions. The group says studies show travelers pose little risk of spreading COVID-19. And the group’s leader, Willie Walsh, says some risk needs to be accepted in order to revive travel and tourism.