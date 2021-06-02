2 with high-altitude sickness, 10 others rescued off glacier

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say two mountaineers experiencing high-altitude sickness were taken to a hospital in Anchorage after spending days in the wild. Another was treated for minor frostbite injuries. The three were part of a group eight clients and four guides in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. All 12 were removed Tuesday from Klutan Glacier, southeast of Mt. Bona. Initially, only the three needed rescue, but the Alaska National Guard says the other members of the group decided to ride out with them in the Guard’s Chinook helicopter when poor weather prevented their aircraft from collecting them.