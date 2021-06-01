Yemeni officials say vessel capsized at Hodeida port; 1 dead

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a vessel has capsized while offloading cargo at the Red Sea port of Hodeida, leaving at least one worker dead. The cargo is owned by the U.N. food agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to capsize on Tuesday. The World Food Program did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. Yemen has been caught in a grinding civil war since 2014, when the rebel Houthis seized much of the country’s north and the capital of Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee. The conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.