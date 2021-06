Celebrate National Dairy Month and enter to WIN CHEESE FOR A YEAR! From Roth Cheese, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and WKOW!

Enter below! Contest ends June 15.

Like the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Facebook page below!

Cheese for a year contest Name * First Last

Birthday *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Wisconsin ZIP / Postal Code

County * Adams Ashland Clark Forest Iron Langlade Lincoln Marathon Oneida Portage Price Shawano Taylor Vilas Waupaca Wood

Phone *

Email *

Contest Rules I agree to the Contest rules

Read the contest rules here.